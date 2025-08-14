Mahavatar Narsimha has turned out to be another monster hit at the Indian box office after Saiyaara. Amid the wave of Saiyaara and new releases, the film established its strong hold, and within three weeks, it raked in over 1000% returns. Apart from making hefty returns, it has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 and is chasing a historic milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

Riding high on extraordinary word-of-mouth, the Indian animated film has made unbelievable numbers. Yesterday, on day 20, it earned a solid 4.56 crores, showing a drop of just 19.43% from 5.66 crores. Overall, it has earned an impressive 184.71 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 217.95 crores.

Surpasses Raid 2’s lifetime collection

With a grand total of 184.71 crores, Mahavatar Narsimha has surpassed Raid 2’s lifetime collection of 179.3 crores net, thus becoming the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Considering its solid trend, it is also expected to surpass Housefull 5’s 198.41 crore net.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 330.25 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 184.71 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores

Chasing a historic milestone

As we can see, Mahavatar Narsimha has a chance to score a double century. Due to War 2 and Coolie’s release, there was uncertainty about the film’s run after the third week but since both magnum opuses have received mixed reviews, this animated juggernaut is expected to get some shows from exhibitors, especially in the Hindi market. This gives it a strong chance of touching the 200 crore mark.

The film needs 15.29 more to score a double century from the present position. And once it is done, it will become the first Indian animated film to earn 200 crore net at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

