Currently running in its third week, Mahavatar Narsimha has stunned everyone with its performance. After a decent start, the film went from strength to strength and posted a blockbuster total on the board. Recently, it did the unthinkable by crossing 1000% returns at the Indian box office, and now, it needs less than 10 crores to surpass The Kashmir Files in profits and create history. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

The Indian animated film is riding on an extraordinary word-of-mouth and has already emerged as a massive success. During the third weekend, it exceeded all expectations by earning a mind-blowing 50.96 crores. On weekdays, it is again showing a stronghold. On the third Monday, day 18, it scored 5.03 crores. Yesterday, on day 19, it earned 5.67 crores, showing a jump due to discounted ticket rates on Tuesday.

Overall, Mahavatar Narsimha has earned a staggering 180.16 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 19 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 212.58 crores. Tomorrow (August 14), the film will lose a big chunk of screens/shows across the country due to War 2 and Coolie, so today is the last day to score big. Even after these two biggies release, it will stay in theatres, but the collection will be drastically impacted.

Budget and box office verdict

Reportedly, Mahavatar Narsimha was made on a controlled budget of 15 crores. Against this, it has earned 180.16 crore net, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 165.16 crores. Calculated further, it equals a staggering 1101.06% returns at the Indian box office. It has secured a super duper hit verdict.

Needs less than 10 crores to create history

Currently, The Kashmir Files is the most profitable Bollywood film in the modern era of Indian cinema. Released in 2022, The Kashmir Files made an unbelievable 1162% returns, with a collection of 252.50 crore net against a budget of 20 crores. To surpass it, the animated film needs a total of 190 crore net. So, it needs 9.84 crores more to become the most profitable Bollywood film of the modern era.

Box office summary:

Budget – 15 crores

India net collection – 180.16 crores

ROI – 165.16 crores

ROI% – 1101.06%

Verdict – Super duper hit

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

