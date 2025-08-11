Mahavatar Narsimha is roaring at the box office, and on the third Sunday, the animation film, which is now very close to entering the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025, performed like a rage at the ticket window! In fact, looking at the ticket sales, day 17 might be the highest earning day for the film at the box office!

Roars Like Magic On 3rd Sunday!

On the third Sunday, August 10, day 17, the animation film registered a ticket sale of 470.89K on BookMyShow. This is almost in the range of the biggest ticket sales of the film during its theatrical run.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Ticket Sales

Mahavatar Narsimha managed to register a ticket sale of 4.7 million in total. On the third Sunday, the peak hour was registered at 46.83K ticket sales in one hour. This is 160% higher than first weekend’s peak hour of 18K sold tickets in a single hour.

Even on the second Sunday, the animation film produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films registered the peak hour at 34.92K sold tickets in a single hour!

Here are the peak hours recorded by Mahavatar Narsimha

1st Weekend: 18K+

2nd Sunday: 34.92K

3rd Sunday: 46.83K

Biggest 3rd Weekend Of Indian Cinema!

Mahavatar Narsimha has delivered the biggest third weekend ticket sales of Indian Cinema. In fact, the animation film surpassed Pushpa 2‘s ticket sales in its third weekend, which registered the biggest third weekend sales before Mahavatar Narsimha!

Check out the third weekend sales of the top 4 films of the Indian Cinema on BMS.

Mahavatar Narsimha: 1.32M

Pushpa 2: 1.27M

Chhaava: 997K

Mahavatar Narsimha Ticket Sales Summary

Here’s the day-wise breakdown of the ticket sales of the animation film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 28K

Week 1: 1.40 Million

Week 2: 1.96 Million

Day 15, 3rd Friday: 265.06K

Day 16, 3rd Saturday: 587.46K

Day 17, 3rd Sunday: 470.89K

Total: 4.71 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Coolie Box Office VS War 2 Day 1 Advance (USA): With 183% Higher Sales Rajinikanth Is Winning The Battle Against Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s Biggie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News