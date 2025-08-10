War 2 Box Office Pre-Sales (USA): With 96 Hours Left Jr NTR's Devara Was Roaring 444% Higher At This Point!

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is clearly not picking up pace with its advance booking in the USA. The action biggie helmed by Ayan Mukerji displayed a growth of only 8.5% in the last 24 hours for the advance booking of the premiere shows in the USA.

Devara Roared Much Higher!

With four days, remaining for the premiere day in the USA, the Spy Universe biggie is trending too low. In fact, at this point, Jr NTR’s last theatrical release roared much higher! With almost 96 hours left for the premiere day, Devara roared 444% higher with a gross collection of $1.8 million in the USA for the premiere day!

War 2 Box Office Advance Sales USA

In the USA, the advance sales for the premiere day stands at $331.3K. In fact, War 2 has witnessed only 8.5% growth in the advance sales in the last 24 hours as the advance gross collection stood at $305K a day before!

Is Coolie Impact Hrithik Roshan – Jr NTR’s Duo?

Clearly, the advance sales for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film are getting impacted by Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which is clashing at the box office and is currently raking in almost 4.4 times higher advance sales in the USA!

War 2 Box Office Day 1 USA

War 2 has registered $60.4K gross collection for the opening day in the USA against 4K tickets. The Hindi version has earned $42K, followed by $17K and $177 with the advance sales of the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions respectively! This is a very underwhelming number when compared to Fighter which registered an advance sales $205K in the USA. Hopefully War 2 reaches this figure in the upcoming 4 days!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

