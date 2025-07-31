Ajay Devgn starrer Son Of Sardaar 2 is less than 24 hours away from its theatrical release. The on-ground buzz is low, but it has made a good start in advance booking for day 1. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Day 1 Advance Booking Update

As per Filmy News Network, Son Of Sardaar 2 has registered advance booking worth 2.03 crore gross for day 1. Around 1.26 lakh tickets have been sold from around 5K shows across the nation.

Tickets are 50% off for the opening day, and Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur fans seem to be making the most of it! Despite the lukewarm response to the official trailer, the sequel factor is helping this action comedy film gather footfall.

Son Of Sardaar 2 vs the top 5 pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood

The countdown has begun, and Son Of Sardaar 2 ticket sales are witnessing a boost during the final hours. It will soon surpass Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which registered a final advance booking sale of 2.59 crore gross. Post that, it will be competing against Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (3.82 crores).

In order to enter the top 5 pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood, Son Of Sardaar 2 must accumulate over 6.52 crores. Interestingly, it’s going to be Ajay Devgn vs Ajay Devgn as Raid 2 holds the 5th spot.

Check out the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Saiyaara: 9.40 crores Housefull 5: 8.02 crores Raid 2: 6.52 crores

Given the current trends, entry into the top 5 looks out of reach. Son Of Sardaar 2 is also competing against Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2, which is also releasing tomorrow and is witnessing good response in pre-sales.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13: Beats Pushpa 2 & Every Single Profitable Film Of 2024 Except One In Hindi Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News