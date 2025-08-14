Son Of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, has turned out to be an epic disappointment. Right from the opening day, the film posted an underwhelming total and didn’t really see a turnaround. As a result, even after completing a run of almost two weeks, the film hasn’t touched the 50 crore mark yet at the Indian box office and looks like it will end the run without touching 50 crore net collection. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 13!

The Bollywood comedy entertainer opened to poor reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it witnessed mostly mixed to negative word-of-mouth. Due to such reactions, the film failed to build any momentum. Also, it was overshadowed by the extraordinary run of Mahavatar Narsimha.

How much did Son Of Sardaar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

As per the latest collection update, Son Of Sardaar 2 earned 78 lakh on day 13, thus falling below the 1 crore mark for the first time. Overall, it has earned just 45.2 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 53.33 crores. With War 2 and Coolie arriving in theatres today, the film will hardly make any earnings from here and is heading for a lifetime collection below 50 crore net.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 33.07 crores

Weekend 2 – 8.97 crores

Day 11 – 1.1 crores

Day 12 – 1.28 crores

Day 13 – 78 lakh

Total – 45.2 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, Son Of Sardaar 2 was made on a huge budget of 130 crores. Against it, it has earned only 45.2 crore net, thus recovering only 34.76% of its budget. From here, it won’t be able to make even 50% recovery, so it is a flop affair, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

About the film

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the comedy entertainer also stars Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Sanjay Mishra, and others. It was theatrically released on August 1, 2025.

