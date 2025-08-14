With an impressive global haul of over $583 million, James Gunn’s Superman reboot is currently the seventh-highest-grossing movie of the year. Along the way, it has already edged past several popular 2025 releases, including Brad Pitt’s F1, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Sinners.

At present, Superman is just about $12 million shy of overtaking Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the worldwide box office. But before reaching that milestone, the David Corenswet-led superhero film is poised to surpass an iconic sci-fi film starring Will Smith. Curious to know which one? Read on to find out.

Superman Set To Outgross This Will Smith Blockbuster

After surpassing multiple global hits, the DCU’s Superman now has its sights set on Will Smith’s widely acclaimed 1997 sci-fi blockbuster Men in Black. Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Superman – Box Office Summary

North America: $333.8 million

International: $249.4 million

Worldwide: $583.2 million

Men In Black – Box Office Summary

North America: $250.7 million

International: $338.7 million

Worldwide: $589.4 million

With $583.2 million worldwide, Superman is now only about $6 million away from surpassing Men in Black’s lifetime global total of $589.4 million, a milestone it’s likely to reach in the coming days.

How Superman Stacks Up Against The Men In Black Series

According to Box Office Mojo, here’s how the next three Men in Black films performed worldwide:

Men in Black (1997) – $589.4 Men in Black II (2002) – $445.1 million Men in Black³ (2012) – $654.2 million Men in Black: International (2019) – $253.9 million

Superman has already outgrossed the 2002 and 2019 sequels, but based on its current momentum, it’s unlikely to match the third film’s $654.2 million total.

Other Box Office Milestones In Sight

Along with Men in Black, Superman is also closing in on the lifetime totals of several other major hits, including:

I Am Legend – $585.5 million Iron Man – $585.8 million The Hangover Part II – $586.8 million Quantum of Solace – $589.6 million

What Is Superman About

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman Trailer

