Gunn brought his signature style to Guardians Of Galaxy Vol 3, transforming the lesser-known Marvel comic into a blockbuster that delivered three box office hits.

All thanks to his casting choices which played a crucial role in the film’s success, actors like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista, and the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel perfectly embodied the quirky and emotional tone of the movie. But did you know Gunn could have ruined the franchise if he had decided to move forward with his initial plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn initially didn’t want to include Chris Hemsworth Thor despite the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Thor joins Guardians at the end. However, this was only temporary, as Thor departed from the group in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Because of Waititi’s film, Gunn was able to remove Thor from his storyline, allowing the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to focus solely on the core team.

Gunn reflected on this in a throwback interview with Rolling Stone. He explained, “They chose to have that ending in editing. And I didn’t think it was gonna be in there. Endgame came out right after I decided to do Guardians again. So I didn’t have much say in what was in Endgame, and then it came out and then I was like, ‘What the f**k am I gonna do?’ That’s when [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] told me Taika’s gonna do Thor, and we’ll have the Guardians in it. I said ‘Thank God!’… To be completely honest, Thor was never going to be in this movie. Taika took a bullet for me. Because I was not going to have him in. I was just gonna start up and there’s no Thor.”

Gunn wrote and directed all three chapters of Guardians of the Galaxy.

