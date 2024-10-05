Sumner Redstone, then chairman of Paramount’s parent company, made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

He publicly blasted Cruise, stating, “We don’t think that someone who effectuates creative suicide and costs the company revenue should be on the lot.” Ouch! This was no casual conversation; Redstone was irked about Mission: Impossible III’s disappointing performance, which brought in nearly $100 million less than its predecessor.

What was the problem? Tom’s behavior. He had been all over the news—championing Scientology, criticizing Brooke Shields for her use of medication, and, of course, jumping on Oprah’s couch in a moment of pure infamy. Redstone described Cruise’s antics as “over the top,” and he wasn’t wrong. Fans, especially women, were starting to roll their eyes. The actor’s Q rating had plummeted over 40%—definitely not a good look for Hollywood’s once-great superstar.

Then came a career reset. After his infamous couch incident, Cruise fired his long-time publicist and hired his sister instead. Not exactly the best move for someone in dire need of a PR makeover. The tabloids had a field day, with headlines questioning his sanity. But sometimes, being down can lead to an unexpected comeback.

Tom took a step back from action-packed blockbusters and dipped his toes into smaller films like Lions for Lambs and Valkyrie. Mixed reviews aside, it was his outrageous turn as Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder that put him back on the radar. Everyone was buzzing about how he stole the show, and suddenly, Hollywood was asking if we could get more of that wild character.

As he prepped for a comeback, Cruise was all in for Mission: Impossible 4. His secret weapon? J.J. Abrams, the rising star at Paramount. But here’s the kicker: the studio was still a bit shaky. They wanted fresh blood—enter Jeremy Renner, fresh off his Oscar win for The Hurt Locker.

When Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol dropped on December 16, 2011, it was a box office smash, pulling in nearly $700 million worldwide. Talk about a redemption arc! And we can’t forget that jaw-dropping IMAX stunt on the Burj Khalifa. While folks once labeled him “crazy” for couch-jumping, now they were cheering for him as he dangled from the tallest building in the world!

Paramount, who had once cut ties like a bad haircut, was back in the Tom Cruise business faster than you could say “action sequel.” With a new franchise rolling and Jack Reacher on the horizon, they didn’t think twice about reviving Mission: Impossible. In Hollywood, it’s all about that comeback, baby! Turns out, we still need Tom Cruise—who knew that couch jumping could lead to such heights?

