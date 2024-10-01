Hollywood’s star Mark Wahlberg earned stardom as a hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch member before transitioning into acting.

His debut in the film Boogie Nights earned him critical acclaim and the actor has showcased his dynamic acting skills in various genres. Although he may not have yet been involved in any superhero or Marvel films, he has explored the science fiction genre. One of his notable roles was in Planet of the Apes, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Transformers: The Last Knight. Despite his global fame, the actor once revealed that he turned down a role in one of the most renowned sci-fi franchises, Star Trek.

In a throwback interview with Total Film, the actor disclosed his decision which made him turn down the acclaimed director JJ Abrams‘s offer to portray Captain Kirk’s father in 2009 Star Trek. The actor said, “I love JJ Abrams. I’ve only seen the original Star Wars when I was a kid, but, you know, my dad wasn’t really into sci-fi. So, you know, I grew up watching Cagney, Steve McQueen, John Garfield, Robert Ryan movies — like the movie I just made, Broken City, but I’m interested to see what JJ did [with Star Wars].”

Furthermore, Wahlberg recalled that he approached Abrams to take on the role. However, he wasn’t able to grasp the meaning of the dialogue. He admitted that he asked to play a role in the Stark Trek reboot but turned it down because he struggled to understand the script’s sci-fi jargon and the dialogue. Wahlberg continued explaining that he didn’t feel confident in taking the role, but was impressed with Chris Hemsworth’s performance as George Kirk and later regretted the opportunity.

Ultimately, the role went to the talented actor, Hemsworth, who is popularly known for his portrayal of Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (North America): Jenna Ortega Starrer Crossed The $250M Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News