Chris Hemsworth once revealed he moved out of Hollywood after paparazzi terrorized his family. Hemsworth, who rose to fame after starring as Thor in MCU, said his time in Los Angeles was often riddled with anxiety. In a Radio Times interview in 2016, he confessed that moving away from “toxic” Hollywood brought some semblance of normalcy for him and his family.

Chris Hemsworth was catapulted to worldwide fame after starring in Thor, The Avengers, and Snow White and the Huntsman. He is one of the highest-paid Australian actors in Hollywood. However, fame comes with a price. Hemsworth once revealed he was riddled with self-doubt after scoring his big beak with MCU.

Chris Hemsworth found overcoming mental struggles in LA challenging

Chris Hemsworth began acting in his native Australia on the teen soap Home and Away. Hemsworth moved to LA in 2007 and landed a role in JJ Abrams’s Star Trek. However, the actor revealed that after Star Trek, he was unemployed for eight months. During this time, the Australian actor was riddled with anxiety and self-doubt.

He told Radio Times he found LA was not a place where you could overcome your mental struggles. Instead, “toxic” Hollywood only exacerbated his issues. He said, “You’re reminded every second of what you’re not doing. I found it toxic.”

The Thor star moved out of Hollywood in 2015

Chris Hemsworth revealed that after marrying Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky in 2010 and having kids, he found life in LA even more challenging. Hemsworth said he finally moved out of Hollywood after feeling terrorized by the relentless paparazzi.

“You’d go for a surf and be getting changed in the car park, and someone would be trying to shoot a photo up your towel. The paps became a bigger thing once we had kids – they scared me.” Hemsworth recalled.

Hemsworth moved his family to Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia in 2015. He described it as the best place in the world.

