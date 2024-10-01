Transformers One is an animated movie based on Hasbro’s Transformers toy line. There have been multiple live-action movies in the franchise, but an animated feature came out after 1986. Unfortunately, the movie is not doing well at the theatres in North America. Chris Hemsworth and Bryan Tyree Henry lent their voices to the iconic characters of Optimus Prime and Megatron; here’s how much they collected this weekend.

For the uninitiated, the live-action Transformers franchise has seven movies. Michael Bay directed five of them, and his films are the highest-grossing ones in the franchise. The film has received 89% on Tomatometer and 98% on Popcornmeter, and the critics’ consensus states, “Dramatically satisfying with a dash of good humor, Transformers One suggests that animation might be the optimal medium for this oft-adapted franchise.”

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Transformers One failed to reach the $50 million mark—the animated feature collected around $9.2 million on its second weekend. The movie experienced a massive drop of 62.8% from last week when it opened in theatres. The film only managed to reach $39 million in North America ten days after its release.

The report also mentioned that Transformers One aims to earn between $60 million and $65 million in North America. However, the film has managed to stay in the top 5 of the domestic box office list this weekend. The animated movie featuring an ensemble voice cast stands at $32.8 million in overseas markets. Allied with a domestic cume of $39.02 million, its worldwide collection is only $71.82 million.

Transformers One, a film voiced by Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry and telling the tale of friendship turned to hatred between Optimus Prime and Megatron, was released in theatres on September 20.

