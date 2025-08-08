Ayan Mukerji has grown with each film in his career. The graph has witnessed an upward trend since his directorial debut in Wake Up Sid (2009). With a smashing opening of War 2, the 41-year-old filmmaker will achieve a massive feat at the Indian box office. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Ayan Mukerji Box Office Report Card

Many wouldn’t know, but Ayan Mukerji has a 100% success ratio at the Indian box office. He began his journey in Bollywood with Wake Up Sid, which emerged as a profitable affair in its lifetime. This was followed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (super-duper hit) and Brahmastra (average).

Take a look at the box office collection of Ayan Mukerji’s directorials at the box office:

Wake Up Sid (2009): 28.50 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: (2013) 190.03 crores Brahmastra (2022): 268 crores

Total: 486.53 crores

War 2 Box Office Potential

Ayan has taken over the baton from War director Siddharth Anand, who delivered a box office hit with lifetime collections of 319 crores in India alone. Things are only going to get better with the addition of Jr NTR alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Trade analysts are expecting a 100 crore+ opening in all languages. However, with only 14 crore+ in the kitty, Ayan Mukerji will cross the 500 crore feat at the Indian box office. History will be created with War 2, that too on day 1 itself!

More about War 2

War 2 is the sixth instalment of the YRF spy universe after Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, Pathaan, War. It is the sequel to the 2019 film starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. Kiara Advani will be seen as the leading lady in the second installment of the franchise.

War 2 will be released in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. It will coincide with the Independence Day holiday. The action thriller will face a head-on clash against Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

