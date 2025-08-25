Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has failed to live up to its mammoth pre-release expectations. The magnum opus was a potential goldmine for YRF, but unfortunately, it couldn’t deliver big at the worldwide box office. Speaking about the overseas market, it started its run on an underwhelming note but eventually started showing stability along with healthy jumps on weekends. But will it be able to hit a century? Let’s discuss it below!

Tiger Zinda Hai is Spy Universe’s first 100 crore grosser overseas

YRF is a brand in the overseas market, and over the years, the production house has proved its pull. Speaking particularly about the Spy Universe, it has achieved a big success internationally. The first film of the universe, Ek Tha Tiger, did a business of 57 crores. Its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai, scored a century by earning 128 crores, becoming the first film of the Spy Universe to earn 100 crores overseas.

Spy Universe to miss a hat-trick of centuries at the overseas box office with War 2?

War missed the century by closing at 91.58 crores. It was followed by a historic success of Pathaan, which did a business of 412 crores at the overseas box office. After Pathaan, Tiger 3 amassed 125 crores. It is followed by War 2, which currently stands at 75 crores.

As we can see, the Spy Universe has witnessed two consecutive centuries (Pathaan and Tiger 3) in the overseas market after War. War 2 could have easily scored a hat-trick of 100 crore collection, but now, due to mixed word-of-mouth, things are doubtful.

Yes, War 2 maintained a steady pace after an underwhelming start, but scoring a century is still a big task. Since it has lost significant numbers of screens internationally, the target looks out of reach. So, a hat-trick of overseas centuries is likely to be missed in the Spy Universe.

Overseas box office performance of Spy Universe films (gross collection):

Ek Tha Tiger (2012) – 57 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – 128 crores

War (2019) – 91.58 crores

Pathaan (2023) – 412 crores

Tiger 3 (2023) – 125 crores

War 2 (2025) – 75 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: With Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor To Join The League Of Prabhas & Allu Arjun By Achieving This Major Milestone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News