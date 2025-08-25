After the grand success of Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan is all set to make his return to the big screen. His next film, Madharaasi, is scheduled to hit theatres in less than two weeks. It’s reportedly the most expensive film in the actor’s career, and considering his script choices, this one, too, is expected to offer something interesting. Even if the content is good, entering a safe zone at the Indian box office won’t be that easy for the biggie. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Tamil action thriller marks the collaboration between Siva and director AR Murugadoss. Since Murugadoss’ last film, Sikandar, turned out to be a debacle, many are doubtful about his next, but considering Siva’s form, expectations are really high from the action thriller. It really needs to make hefty earnings to make itself safe.

Budget and box office target of Madharaasi

Taking all pre-release deals out of the equation, Madharaasi has a big target to chase. While the exact budget hasn’t been officially confirmed, it is learned that the magnum opus was made on a budget of a whopping 200 crores. Considering such a price tag, it must earn 200 crore net minimum to make itself safe at the Indian box office.

The task is difficult but not impossible for Sivakarthikeyan

After earning 200 crores, the journey towards the success tag will start for Madharaasi. The film needs strong word-of-mouth and a long theatrical run for such a target. The target is tough but achievable as Sivakarthikeyan has already crossed the 200 crore mark with his last film.

For those who don’t know, Siva’s last theatrical release, Amaran, amassed a huge 219.94 crore net at the Indian box office. So, delivering another 200 crore net isn’t something new for him. Still, getting up there and entering the safe zone will take a lot of effort.

More about the film

Madharaasi is scheduled to release on September 5. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles. Apart from the original Tamil version, it will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Surpasses The Greatest Of All Time, Becomes Kollywood’s 5th Highest-Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News