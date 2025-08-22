Mahavatar Narsimha proved its mettle yet again, and this time, it sustained a huge competition from War 2 and Coolie. Backed by solid word-of-mouth, it raked in good numbers during the fourth week. It has already emerged as the first Indian animated film to enter the 200 crore club, and there’s no record remaining to be broken in its genre. Amid this, it has crossed a significant milestone in profit. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 28 days!

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the Indian box office in 28 days?

The Indian animated film, based on Indian mythology, was released amid minimal expectations. Riding high on extraordinary word-of-mouth, it earned 44.93 crores in the first week. In the second week, it witnessed a surge and amassed a strong 73.62 crores. In the third week, it scored an excellent 70.5 crores. In the fourth week, despite screens getting reduced significantly, it earned 28.42 crores.

Overall, Mahavatar Narsimha has earned an estimated 217.47 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 28 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 256.61 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 44.93 crores

Week 2 – 73.62 crores

Week 3 – 70.5 crores

Week 4 – 28.42 crores

Total – 217.47 crores

Crosses a major milestone in profit

Mahavatar Narsimha was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crores. Against this, it has earned 217.47 crores, thus crossing a major milestone of 200 crores in profit and enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 202.47 crores. Calculated further, the film is enjoying 1349.8% returns at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 15 crores

India net – 217.47 crores

ROI – 202.47 crores

ROI% – 1349.8%

Verdict – Super duper hit

More about the film

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the Indian animated film was released on July 25. It was produced by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films. The music was composed by Sam CS.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Magnum Opus Fails To Surpass Opening Week Of 2.0 & Jailer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News