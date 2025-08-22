Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has been enjoying the 5th rank among this year’s top Hollywood grossers for quite some time, but it now belongs to Superman. James Gunn’s film has finally cracked the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films list this year and is headed towards its final major milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This year has been relatively slow regarding box office revenues, but it picked up during the summer with films like Lilo & Stitch and Jurassic World Rebirth. Although more was expected from the Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible 8, it failed to meet that expectation because of various releases. Only three Hollywood movies hit the $600 million milestone this year, and Gunn’s film enters this club today. It is quite a depressing thing this year.

Superman at the worldwide box office

James Gunn’s much-awaited DC flick collected $651K on Wednesday at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo. The domestic total has hit $343.0 million. On its seventh Wednesday, Superman added another $500K at the international box office from over 78 markets, taking the overseas collection to $255.5 million. Adding the domestic and overseas grosses, the worldwide collection reached $598.5 million in 41 days.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America – $343.0 million

International – $255.5 million

Worldwide – $598.5 million

Surpasses Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is supposedly the final film in the Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible franchise. Despite that, it remained the fourth-highest-grossing installment in the franchise, which shows that the series might have lost that charm and appeal. It collected $597.56 million worldwide and was the fifth-highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. Superman beat MI8 to take the fifth rank.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films of the year.

Lilo & Stitch – $1.03 billion A Minecraft Movie – $955.1 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $829.8 million How to Train Your Dragon – $626.4 million Superman – $598.5 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $597.5 million F1 – $595.3 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $472.69 million Captain America: Brave New World – $415.1 million Thunderbolts* – $382.4 million

Superman was released on July 11.

