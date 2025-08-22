Rajinikanth’s Coolie has concluded its 8-day extended opening week at the Indian box office, and honestly, it was a mixed bag. It started its run on a fantastic note, though the declining trend was visible during the weekend itself. Later, on weekdays, it saw much bigger drops than expected, resulting in a first-week collection lower than 2.0 and Jailer. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Coolie earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

Backed by massive pre-sales, the Kollywood action thriller started its run with a bang by earning 65 crores, registering the biggest ever opening for Rajini. With mixed word-of-mouth coming into play, it dropped over the weekend, scoring 54.75 crores on day 2, 39.5 crores on day 3, and 35.25 crores on day 4. Despite a downward graph, it managed to amass a strong number of 194.5 crores during the 4-day extended opening weekend.

Coolie failed the Monday litmus test by earning 12 crores on day 5. It was followed by considerable drops, with 9.5 crores coming on day 6, 7.5 crores on day 7, and 6.25 crores on day 8. Overall, the magnum opus has closed its 8-day extended opening week at 229.75 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 271.10 crore gross.

Day-wise collection of Coolie:

Day 1 – 65 crores

Day 2 – 54.75 crores

Day 3 – 39.5 crores

Day 4 – 35.25 crores

Day 5 – 12 crores

Day 6 – 9.5 crores

Day 7 – 7.5 crores

Day 8 – 6.25 crores

Total – 229.75 crores

Registers the 3rd biggest opening week for Rajinikanth

The collection is good, but considering mammoth expectations attached and the start it took, Coolie was expected to score much higher. Even after the record start, it stayed below the opening week numbers of 2.0 (303.25 crores) and Jailer (235.85 crores), thus registering the third biggest opening week for Rajinikanth.

Top three opening weeks of Rajinikanth at the Indian box office:

2.0 – 303.25 crores Jailer – 235.85 crores Coolie – 229.75 crores

