Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen has delivered a hit at the Indian box office. Their romantic comedy Thalaivan Thalaivii has enjoyed good footfalls at the ticket windows. It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 22, 2025, which may soon lead to its wrap-up in theatres. Will it surpass Tourist Family? Scroll below for a detailed report!

Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Domestic Office Collection

As per Sacnilk, Thalaivan Thalaivii earned 10 lakhs on day 27, a slight improvement from the 9 lakhs garnered on the previous day. It is also facing competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Pandiraj’s romantic comedy could have enjoyed a longer run had the OTT release not been scheduled for this week.

The net collection in India stands at 58.1 crores, which is approximately 68.55 crores in gross earnings. Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer is made on a reported budget of 25 crores. In 27 days, it has minted profits of 132.4%. It is a hit at the box office.

Overseas run

The Tamil romantic comedy also witnessed a decent run at the overseas box office. It has accumulated 18 crore gross at the international box office, leaving behind Tourist Family (15.55 crores), Veera Dheera Sooran (16 crores), among other Kollywood releases of 2025.

Worldwide Box Office Total

Combining both the regions, the worldwide earnings of Thalaivan Thalaivii surge to 86.55 crore gross. It is inches away from beating M Sasikumar‘s Tourist Family, which raked in 88.22 crores at the global box office.

Vijay Sethupathi’s film still needs 1.67 crores in the kitty to beat Tourist Family. That mark looks out of reach now as the daily collections have fallen in the vicinity of 10 lakhs. Besides, a chunk of the audience will opt for the OTT premiere.

Thalaivan Thalaivii Worldwide Box Office Summary (27 days)

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 58.1 crores

India gross: 68.55 crores

Overseas gross: 18 crores

Worldwide gross: 86.55 crores

ROI: 132.4%

Verdict: Hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 34: Just 6.01 Crores Away From Beating Salman Khan’s 2017 Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News