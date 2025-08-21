It’s no secret that War 2 would land as the first flop of the YRF spy universe. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani were expected to set new benchmarks for the franchise. But the action thriller is drowning with each passing day. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial has finally entered the 200 crore club after much delay. Scroll below for the day 7 update!

How much has War 2 earned in 7 days?

There’s no evident competition at the ticket windows except Mahavatar Narsimha. Pan-India, it was competing with Coolie, which also turned out to be a box office dud and poses no threat. Despite that, War 2 is losing footfalls. On day 7, it made an estimated earnings of 6.34 crores in all languages. It suffered another 35% drop compared to 9.75 crores minted the previous day.

Hindi was the dominating market, which had witnessed a 41% drop on the first Wednesday, impacting the overall collection. The net earnings of War 2 in India conclude at 204.59 crores, which is about 241.41 crores in gross total.

Here’s a day-wise revised box office breakdown of War 2 (all languages):

Day 1: 52.5 crores

Day 2: 58.85 crores

Day 3: 34.25 crores

Day 4: 33.65 crores

Day 5: 9.25 crores

Day 6: 9.75 crores

Day 7: 6.34 crores

Total: 204.59 crores

There are still 24 hours until the extended first week ends. However, War 2 has already scored the second-highest opening week of 2025 in Bollywood!

Becomes the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer has surpassed the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, which earned 198.41 crores in its box office run. The YRF spy thriller is now the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Check out the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025 below:

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Saiyaara: 332.85 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 214.76 crores War 2: 204.59 crores Housefull 5: 198.41 crores

War 2 Box Office Summary (5 days)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 204.59 crores

Budget recovery: 63%

India gross: 241.41 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

