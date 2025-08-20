Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are living their dream! Their Bollywood debut, Saiyaara, is a blockbuster at the worldwide box office. Despite completing a month in theatres, it is still breaking records with each passing day. Mohit Suri’s romantic musical is ready to axe Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 success. Scroll below for the day 33 update!

Saiyaara Domestic Update Day 33

According to estimates, Saiyaara earned 40 lakhs on day 33. It witnessed a slight improvement on the 5th Tuesday compared to 35 lakhs garnered on the previous day. The YRF production was close to saturation, but the failure of War 2 is helping it drive footfalls at the ticket windows.

The net collection of Saiyaara surges to 332.85 crores in 33 days, which is about 392.76 crores in gross earnings in India.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown in India below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Week 3: 29.75 crores

Week 4: 15.45 crores

Week 5: 2.40 crores (2 days to go)

Total: 332.85 crores

Saiyaara Overseas Run

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film is the highest-earning Bollywood film of 2025 in the international circuit. In 33 days, it has accumulated 161 crore gross overseas. It is commendable how a movie from the musical romantic genre is still adding footfalls, despite competition from biggies like War 2 and Coolie.

Worldwide Total

Combining the domestic and overseas runs, the worldwide total of Saiyaara stands at 553.76 crore gross. It is now only 6.23 crores away from axing Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s 2018 success Padmaavat at the global box office. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer had concluded its lifetime at 560 crore gross.

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Summary (33 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 332.85 crores

India gross: 392.76 crores

Overseas gross: 161 crores

Worldwide gross: 553.76 crores

ROI: 640%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 26: War 2’s Failure Leads To 93% Jump In Last 24 Hours In Hindi – 250 Crores Loading?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News