Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is dwindling at the box office amid mixed to negative reviews. The Tamil action thriller is the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025, but that’s not enough, due to its staggering budget of 350 crores. It witnessed another fall on Tuesday. Scroll below for day 6 updates!

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6

As per Sacnilk, Coolie earned 9.51 crores in all languages on day 6, a 21% fall from the 12 crores earned on the previous day. The mid-week blues hit hard, falling below the 10 crore mark for the first time since the big release. It continues to add moolah in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, while the Kannada belt is close to saturation.

The overall net collection in India stands at 216.01 crores in all languages after 6 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 254.89 crores. Coolie is made at an estimated cost of 350 crores. In 6 days, the makers have been able to revive 61% of the total budget. It may not achieve the breakeven stage, but seeing how close it gets to that mark will be interesting.

Check out the day-wise box office collection:

Day 1 – 65 crores

Day 2 – 54.75 crores

Day 3 – 39.5 crores

Day 4 – 35.25 crores

Day 5 – 12 crores

Day 6 – 9.51 crores

Total – 216.01 crores

Coolie is yet to beat Good Bad Ugly in a domestic feat!

Rajinikanth starrer earlier surpassed Ajith Kumar‘s Good Bad Ugly to become #1 Kollywood grosser of 2025 in India. However, it is yet to surpass its lifetime collection in Tamil.

For the unversed, Good Bad Ugly had earned 147.75 crores in its lifetime in the Tamil language. So far, Coolie has amassed 141.31 crores at the home ground, which means it is still 6.44 crores away from beating it.

Coolie Box Office Summary Day 6 (All Languages)

Budget: 350 crores

India net: 216.01 crores

Budget recovery: 61%

India gross: 254.89 crores

