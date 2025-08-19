It is sad to say that War 2 failed the Monday test. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer could not live upto the expectations, which even led to considerable slips on Saturday and Sunday. The stakes are high considering the massive budget, but is it game over at the box office? Scroll below for a detailed day 5 report!

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the latest update, War 2 earned 8.50 crores in all languages in India on day 4. This is a 75% drop from the 33.65 crores earned on Sunday, its lowest day since release. A fall was expected, given the mixed word-of-mouth, but what happened is highly disappointing.

The overall net collection in India stands at 187.75 crores after 5 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 221.54 crores.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 52.5 crores

Day 2: 58.85 crores

Day 3: 34.25 crores

Day 4: 33.65 crores

Day 5: 8.5 crores

Total: 187.75 crores

War 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Raid 2 to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It will now chase Housefull 5 (198.41 crores) to steal the 4th spot.

Game over for War 2?

The situation does not look very favorable for War 2. Given the negative reviews, the footfalls will further get impacted during the mid-week blues. YRF‘s spy thriller is mounted on a staggering budget of 325 crores. It has only recovered 58% of the estimated cost in 5 days. The safe zone looks out of reach, but it is to be seen how much losses the makers will have to bear.

War 2 Box Office Summary Day 5 (All Languages)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 187.75 crores

Budget recovery: 58%

India gross: 221.54 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thama Teaser Review: Is It A Desi Version Of Twilight Ft Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna? My Bets Are On Nawazuddin Siddiqui!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News