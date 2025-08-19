Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has emerged as a major disappointment at the Indian box office. Released amid high expectations, the film failed to show a promising run apart from performing well on the opening day. In the original Telugu version, it couldn’t make big earnings and will soon conclude its run. Going by the current trend, one key milestone will likely be missed. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Tollywood spy action thriller received mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it witnessed average word-of-mouth. Vijay Deverakonda was praised for his performance, but the film was criticised for its inconsistent screenplay and lack of emotional depth. With reactions from critics and the audience, the film’s downfall was on the cards.

How much did Kingdom earn at the Indian box office in the main Telugu version?

Despite back-to-back failures, Vijay Deverakonda managed to create good hype for Kingdom. On the opening day, the Telugu version scored 17.25 crores. Cut to now: After spending 19 days in theatres, the film has earned 47.99 crore net at the Indian box office in Telugu, as per Sacnilk.

As we can see, Kingdom needs a little over 2 crores to reach the key milestone of 50 crore net collection. The distance is short and looks achievable, but since the film is earning less than 2 lakh on a daily basis, it won’t be able to reach the 50 crore mark.

Kingdom to end its theatrical run soon

After the release of War 2 and Coolie, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer suffered a major dent in screen count, which resulted in a major drop in collections. As of now, it has scored 51.96 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 61.31 crores.

Overseas, it has earned 21.25 crore gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the film has earned only 82.56 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 19 days.

