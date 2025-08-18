Malayalam Cinema is witnessing one of its brightest times at the cinema as the industry has churned out 13 successful films at the box office. Now, the fourteenth film that joins the profitable club in Mollywood is Vishnu Sasi Shankar’s Sumathi Valavu.

14th Profitable Malayalam Film

Starring Arjun Ashokan, the horror comedy has started churning out profit at the box office after recovering its entire budget. In 17 days, the film stands at a total collection of 14.55 crore at the box office.

Sumathi Valavu Box Office Day 17

On the 17th day, the 3rd Sunday, Sumathi Valavu earned 48 lakh at the box office, a jump from the previous day’s 38 lakh. The entire third weekend contributed to the total with a net collection of 1.37 crore at the box office.

Check out the weekwise breakdown of the horror comedy starring Arjun Ashokan.

Week 1: 8.45 crore

Week 2: 4.73 crore

Day 15: 51 lakh

Day 16: 38 lakh

Day 17: 48 lakh

Total: 14.55 crore

Sumathi Valavu Worldwide Box Office

The Malayalam film has managed to earn a gross collection of 4.4 crore overseas. In 17 days, the film stands at a total worldwide gross collection of 21.56 crore.

10th Highest Grossing Malayalam Film

Sumathi Valavu is now the 10th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It is very close to axe Maranamass’s lifetime collection worldwide and claims the 9th spot.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025 (Worldwide Gross Collection).

L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crore Thudarum: 237.76 crore Alappuzha Gymkhana: 72.23 crore Rekhachithram: 57.31 crore Officer On Duty: 55.03 crore Narivetta: 31.85 crore Bazooka: 27.34 crore Prince And Family: 26.75 crore Maranamass: 22.13 crore Sumathi Valavu: 21.56 crore

Sumathi Valavu Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office after 17 days.

India Net Collection: 14.55 crore

India Gross Collection: 17.16 crore

Budget: 14 crore*

Profit: 44 lakh

Return On Investment: 3.9%

Overseas Gross Collection: 4.4 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 21.56 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

