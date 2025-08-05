Malayalam horror comedy Sumathi Valavu has managed to maintain a decent pace at the box office. Starring Arjun Ashokan, the horror comedy has managed to earn a net collection of 6.44 crore in India. In fact, it is racing towards its next milestone at the box office!

Arjun Ashokan’s Last Theatrical Release!

Arjun Ashokan’s last theatrical release as the lead was Bromance which was released earlier this year and the film did a net collection of 8.52 crore at the box office. This is already 75% of the four-day earnings of Arjun Ashokan’s latest horror comedy!

Sumathi Valavu Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Monday, August 4, Sumathi Valavu earned 89 lakh at the box office. This is a significant Monday drop at the box office. But the film might pick up over the week and run towards its budget recovery. Currently the budget of the film is not known, but it ideally might be somewhere near or above 6 – 8 crore.

Check out the 4-day box office breakdown of Arjun Ashokan‘s horror comedy!

Day 1: 1.4 crore

Day 2: 1.75 crore

Day 3: 2.4 crore

Day 4: 89 lakh

Total: 6.44 crore

Will The Horror Comedy Pick Up Better?

It would be interesting to see if the horror comedy picks up better in the upcoming week, since the reviews and word of mouth for the film have not been satisfactory enough! But if it does, then horror comedies are still a sure-shot thing at the box office!

Helmed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and currently rated 8 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A haunted curve in Kerala, named after Sumathi’s tragic death, draws various people into supernatural encounters. As they experience strange events, the mystery of Sumathi and the road’s dark history unfolds.”

