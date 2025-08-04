Shazia Iqbal’s directorial Dhadak 2 has officially concluded its debut weekend. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s romantic drama is facing competition from 3 biggies – Mahavatar Narsimha, Saiyaara, and Son Of Sardaar 2. Despite that, it has managed to gain a stable opening weekend. Scroll below for the day 3 box office collection!

How much did Dhadak 2 earn at the Indian box office in its first weekend?

As per the official figures, Dhadak 2 earned 4.27 crores on day 3. It witnessed another fair jump compared to the 4.05 crores earned on Saturday. The word-of-mouth is positive, leading to an upward graph despite the intense battle at the ticket windows.

The overall net collection in India comes to 11.97 crores. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 14.13 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Dhadak 2 below:

Day 1: 3.65 crores

Day 2: 4.05 crores

Day 3: 4.27 crores

Total: 11.97 crores

All eyes are now on the Monday test. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s film is driving steady footfalls. The word-of-mouth has also been positive, so one expects minimal drop today!

Dhadak 2 Box Office Summary (3 days)

India net: 11.97 crores

India gross: 14.13 crores

More about Dhadak 2

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 arrived in cinemas on August 1, 2025. It marked the first collaboration between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, and viewers are impressed with their chemistry.

It is a spiritual sequel to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak. It continues the legacy by delivering another romantic yet brave tale in Bollywood that deals with the dark reality of our society. It is co-produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 16: Beats Kalki 2898 AD To Become 18th Highest-Grossing Hindi Film In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News