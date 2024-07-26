Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk’s Magic Shines In Week 1 With Strong Total; Aims For 50 Crore Mark Soon!

Bad Newz has kicked off its box office journey with a solid performance in its opening week. The film enjoyed a robust opening weekend, with the initial enthusiasm translating into steady weekday collections. Keep reading to know more!

While Bad Newz has resonated well with urban audiences, a slight boost in the mass market collections would have benefited the film’s domestic total. Its performance over the week was impressive.

Bad Newz opened with a strong 8.62 crore on Friday, building momentum to collect 10.55 crore on Saturday and a substantial 11.45 crore on Sunday. This robust opening weekend positioned Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk’s film as a potential box-office contender.

While the film experienced a typical weekday drop, it managed to hold its ground with collections of 3.75 crore on Monday. To bolster weekday collections, the film’s distributors implemented a Buy One Get One free ticket offer. This strategy yielded positive results, with 3.80 crore coming on Tuesday. The film experienced a slight drop on Wednesday due to torrential rains in significant circuits of the country, resulting in 3.20 crore on Wednesday. The week concluded with a 2.75 crore haul on Thursday, bringing the total first-week collection to a commendable 44.12 crore.

Now, all attention is on the film’s next milestone – 50 crore, which the film will easily achieve in the coming days!

The film’s ability to maintain a steady pace throughout the weekdays has solidified its position in the market. Bad Newz has undoubtedly made a positive first impression. However, the film will face its true test in the coming weeks as it navigates the competitive landscape and the impending release of Deadpool and Wolverine.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

