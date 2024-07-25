Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal Comedy Posts Strong Numbers Despite Torrential Rains; Shines Overseas

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk’s comedy film Bad Newz is weathering the storm – literally. Despite heavy rains impacting key markets like Mumbai and Pune, the film continues to perform well in urban centres across India. Delving deeper into the numbers, the film has collected a commendable sum at the box office, exceeding expectations in some territories. Keep reading for a detailed breakdown of the film’s domestic and international performance!

Continuing its positive run at the box office, the movie collected a decent 3.20 crore (early estimates) on its first Wednesday (Day 6). After six days, India Net for the film stands at a healthy 41.37 crore (final numbers awaited).

Bad Newz would have comfortably crossed the 45 crore mark by the end of its first week had it not been significantly affected by nonstop torrential rains in Mumbai in the last two days. Nevertheless, thanks to NCR, Jaipur, Bhopal, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Chandigarh’s strong hold, the movie has brought in good numbers at the box office.

Bad Newz At The Overseas Market Shows Promise

Bad Newz is also finding success overseas, particularly in North America. On Day 5, the film grossed $213,927 from 443 locations, bringing its total North American gross to a strong $1,337,626 (approximately 11.19 crore). The US market has contributed the most, with $744,202, while Canada has added $593,424.

Combining the domestic and international collections, Bad Newz has already amassed a total of 69.04 crore worldwide. This figure is the sum of India’s gross (estimated at 45.04 crore) and the overseas gross (currently at 24 crore).

With positive word-of-mouth and a decent first-week showing, the Anand Tiwari directorial is poised for a successful run at the box office, solidifying its position as a crowd-pleaser.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

