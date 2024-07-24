Bad Newz At The Worldwide Box Office (After 5 Days): Eyes 75 Crore Milestone; Vicky Kaushal Starrer Is Winning Hearts Globally!

Vicky Kaushal’s comedy film Bad Newwz is impressing audiences on the domestic front and winning hearts across the international market. The film, directed by Anand Tiwari, is heading toward a worldwide 75 crore mark. Keep reading to learn more!

After a strong opening fueled by a catchy trailer and positive word-of-mouth, Bad Newz continues to climb the charts. Its sights are set on joining the elite group of the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films of 2024. The film has garnered a net collection of 38.17 crore in India, showcasing its solid domestic appeal.

Bad Newz isn’t just winning hearts in India – it’s also resonating with audiences overseas. The film has amassed a total collection of 22 crore from international markets, proving its global appeal. North American audiences, in particular, seem to be embracing the film’s humour.

A breakdown of the first four days’ collection in North America reveals a promising start:

Day 1: $352,233 (Approx. 2.4 crore)

Day 2: $388,400 (Approx. 2.7 crore)

Day 3: $275,171 (Approx. 1.9 crore)

Day 4: $105,833 (Approx. 73 lakh)

The total North American gross stands at a commendable $1,122,637 (Approx. 9.39 crore), with a significant contribution coming from the USA (approx. 4.4 crore) and Canada (approx. 3.4 crore).

Bad Newz has accumulated a combined worldwide total of 67.04 crore, which includes the film’s gross in India, which totals 45.04 crore. The movie shows promising progress and is on track to reach the 75 crore milestone worldwide. Its success can be attributed to its captivating storyline and comedic elements, which have generated significant audience interest. Given its current trajectory, Bad Newz has the potential to sustain its momentum and successfully achieve this important milestone.

Stay tuned to Koimoi to find out how Bad Newz continues its record-breaking run!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

