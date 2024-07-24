Vijay Sethupathi’s suspense drama, Maharaja, is making waves on Netflix! After a decent debut week, the film saw a massive 90.63% jump in total views in its second week, propelling it into the streamer’s coveted Global Top 10 charts.

Maharaja garnered a whopping 6.1 million views and 14.4 million viewing hours, securing the number 3 spot globally for non-English films. This is a significant improvement over its first week performance of 3.2 million views and 7.5 million viewing hours.

However, despite the impressive growth, Maharaja couldn’t quite dethrone Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan. Shaitaan, which also enjoyed a strong second week, held onto the number 2 spot with a slight edge of 6.6 million views and 14 million viewing hours.

Maharaja’s Dominance Over Competitors

While Maharaja is exceeding expectations, Kareena Kapoor’s Crew remains the undisputed queen of Netflix viewership. Crew‘s record-breaking second-week performance of 8.9 million views and 18 million viewing hours is still a mountain to climb for other contenders.

However, Maharaja did manage to outperform some strong contenders. The Vijay Sethupathi-starrer significantly surpassed both Laapataa Ladies (5.6 million views) and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (5.1 million views) during the same period. Interestingly, while Laapataa Ladies clocked in slightly fewer views than Maharaja, it had 11.6 million viewing hours, suggesting a slightly more engaged audience despite fewer total viewers. Conversely, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, despite having fewer views than Maharaja (5.1 million), managed 13.9 million viewing hours, indicating a more concentrated viewership with longer watch times.

Here’s a deeper look at the current top 10 non-English films on Netflix:

Vanished into the Night holds the top spot with a staggering 21.7 million viewing hours, while Blame the Game sits comfortably at number 2 with 12.9 million viewing hours.

viewing hours, while Blame the Game sits comfortably at number 2 with viewing hours. Maharaja, clocking in at number 3 with 14.4 million viewing hours, boasts a longer runtime (2:21) compared to other entries like The Champion (1:47) and Exhuma (2:14). This suggests viewers are engaged with Maharaja’s story despite its longer format.

About Maharaja

A burglary shatters a barber’s world. When he reports the crime, he speaks of a stolen “lakshmi,” leaving the police baffled. Is it a cherished object or a missing loved one? Driven by a cryptic vengeance, the barber embarks on a relentless quest to reclaim his lost “lakshmi.”

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja stars Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, among others. With its impressive growth on Netflix, it indicates a gripping narrative that is captivating audiences. This one is definitely one to watch!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes On OTT: Fans Can Watch Wes Ball’s $395 Million+ Magnum Opus For Free – Here’s Where & When!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News