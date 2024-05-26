Shaitaan OTT Verdict (Week 3): Ajay Devgn Fails To Beat Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki By Only 3.1% Less Viewing Hours - 21 Day Comparison

Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan has been ruling on Netflix in the top 10 global charts for three weeks, and the horror flick starring Janki Bodiwala, R Madhavan, and Jyothika in the lead has garnered around 13 million views in three weeks, continuously finding a spot in the top 10 global list.

Shaitaan OTT Viewing Hours

The horror flick, helmed by Vikas Bahl, registered a whopping 27.7 million viewing hours in three weeks on Netflix. The film is an official adaptation of a Gujarati film, Vash, which also stars Janki Bodiwala in the lead.

In the first week of its OTT release, Shaitaan took the fourth spot in the list of the top 10 non-English films viewed on Netflix globally. However, it jumped to the second position in week 2 and dropped to number 4 again in the third week.

Shaitaan 3-Week Views

In three weeks, Ajay Devgn’s film managed to garner 13 million views from 27.7 million viewing hours. In week one it opened with 3.2 million views which jumped in week two and regained the same momentum in week three. Here’s how the film performed in these three weeks.

Shaitaan OTT Breakdown, along with views and viewing hours.

Week 1: 3.2 Million Views | 6.9 Million Viewing Hours

Week 2: 6.6 Million Views | 14 Million Viewing Hours

Week 3: 3.2 Million Views | 6.8 Million Viewing Hours

Total: 13 Million Views | 27.7 Million Viewing Hours

Misses To Beat Dunki

Shaitaan missed to beat Dunki by only a margin of around 3.1% lower viewing hours. In the first three weeks, Dunki registered 10.8 million views on Netflix against 28.6 million viewing hours.

All the major superstar releases have maintained their position in the Netflix Top 10 list for only three weeks. Only Laapataa Ladies has managed to retain its spot in the fourth week of its OTT release. Now, it would be interesting to see if Shaitaan manages to retain the spot in the fourth week.

For more such trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

