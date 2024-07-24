Indian audiences have a lot of exciting choices at the theatres – Sarfira, Indian 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Bad Newz. Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri starrer remained the first choice during its opening weekend. But there was a fall witnessed during the initiation of the weekdays. How is it fairing compared to its predecessor, Good Newwz? Scroll below for a comparison of the 5-day total.

Bad Newz revolves around the reproductive process of heteropaternal superfecundation. It witnesses a mother giving birth to twins, but interestingly, there are two different biological fathers. Tripti Dimri plays the pregnant woman in the comedy flick, who was involved with both Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal.

Bad Newz Box Office Collection

Anand Tiwari’s directorial made a fantastic debut at the box office. Vicky Kaushal scored his career-best opening with 8.62 crores in the kitty. The word-of-mouth remained favorable throughout the first weekend, but the weekday collections fell way below the Friday numbers, which was unlikely.

Here’s a day-wise breakup of Bad Newz at the box office:

Day 1: 8.62 crores

Day 2: 10.55 crores

Day 3: 11.45 crores

Day 4: 3.75 cores

Day 5: 3.80 crores

Total: 38.17 crores

Good Newwz Box Office Collection (5 Days)

Most by now know Vicky Kaushal & Tripti Dimri’s film is a spiritual sequel to Good Newwz. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer maintained its strong hold at the box office even during the weekdays.

Here’s a breakup of the first 5-days of Good Newwz at the box office:

Day 1: 17.56 crores

Day 2: 21.78 crores

Day 3: 25.65 crores

Day 4: 13.41 crores

Day 5: 16.20 crores

Total: 94.6 crores

Good Newwz vs Bad Newz 5-Day Total

As visible, Akshay Kumar’s film remained almost 147% higher than Vicky Kaushal starrer. Even when one considers the day-on-day growth, Good Newwz had witnessed an impressive boost of 21% from day 4 to day 5, but Bad Newz, on the other hand, witnessed a growth of only 1.3%. This ideally shouldn’t have been the case, but hopefully, the sequel will redeem itself in the coming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: 5 Highest-Paid Bollywood Actresses Ranked: Deepika Padukone Is Unbeatable, Earns 100% More Salary Than Shraddha Kapoor; Alia Bhatt Beats Her ‘Icon’ Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News