The history of the MCU is all set to be rewritten with Deadpool and Wolverine, slated for a release on July 26, 2024, in India. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead, the superhero film is witnessing an epic trend in terms of pre-booking sales. There are two days to go, but this Marvel flick has already surpassed The Flash and Mission: Impossible 7 in advance booking. Scroll below for all the details!

Deadpool & Wolverine is the sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). It is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a very special one, as Hugh Jackman will reprise his iconic role of Wolverine from the X-Men film series. We’ve all loved their fun banter on social media for years, so their big screen union has left fans in high anticipation!

Deadpool & Wolverine Pre-Booking Sales

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ film is witnessing a fantastic trend in India. As per Sacnilk, around 6.11 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) has been added to the kitty via advance booking sales for day 1. Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Meghalaya are among the leading markets.

So far, around 207,138 tickets in various versions, including 3D, IMAX 3D, and 4DX 3D, have been sold across national chains. There are still two more days to go, and with this pace, the pre-booking sales are expected to grow exponentially.

Deadpool & Wolverine beats Mission Impossible 7 & others

In pre-booking sales for the opening day, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman led superhero film has already surpassed Mission Impossible 7, that sold 68,000 tickets in total. In addition, Fast X (75,000 tickets) and The Flash (50,000 tickets) are also now bygones!

Box Office Day 1 Predictions

Shawn Levy‘s directorial is expected to open in the 15-20 crore range. This is better than all of its competitors mentioned above that raked in the following box office collections on day 1.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: 12.30 crores

Fast X: 12.50 crores

The Flash: 4.30 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (India) Predictions: Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds’ Film Set To Take A Very Good Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News