Deadpool & Wolverine Is The Longest Movie In The Deadpool franchise! Slightly Longer Than Deadpool 2's 119 Minutes

Fans have a lot to look forward to when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26. The latest installment will reportedly be the longest movie in the Deadpool franchise. So fans can soak up the extra minutes with the favorite ‘Merc With A Mouth.’

According to the Irish Film Classification Office, the third Deadpool movie will be longer than the first film’s 108 minutes. Deadpool and Wolverine will also beat Deadpool 2’s 119 minutes by a few minutes.

Per the Classification office, Deadpool and Wolverine will run for 127 minutes and 45 seconds. This two-hour-plus run time can be a boon or a curse depending on how entertaining the fans might find the latest film. Based on Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s effusive praises, the film is supposedly the best in the franchise. If you’re going by the hype, no one will be yawning through the flick, and fans are definitely in for a rollicking long ride.

During a fan event in Shanghai, China, Hugh Jackman, who played the razor-clawed mutant across nine Fox X-Men movies between 2000 and 2017, said Deadpool and Wolverine exceeded anything he’s ever done in his tenure as the clawed mutant. Jackman, who retired from the role in 2017, said, “I thought I was finished with it seven years ago. But as soon as we came up with this idea, I knew that this was the matchup that people wanted, that I wanted, that Ryan wanted, that fans wanted.”

He added, “I feel in many ways fans of Wolverine — because of Deadpool, because of [Reynolds and Levy], are going to see a fuller, more different side to him than you’ve seen before. And that was thrilling for me, and I hope it is for you.”

Similar to its predecessors, Deadpool and Wolverine have also been flagged for intense scenes of violence, drug use, sexual content, and foul language.

