In 2013, Selena Gomez made headlines after Storming off stage without completing her set during the jingle ball. The singer was then accused of lip-syncing online after her back-end track began to play at the wrong time just when she had finished her song “A Year Without Rain.”

Flustered by the sound mishap, Selena Gomez apologized to the audience for the sound not working. The Come & Get It singer was not the only performer to suffer sound problems. Ariana Grande, who also took to the stage after Gomez, was left struggling when her microphone stopped working.

Grande then made a statement that led fans to believe she was slamming Gomez’s performance. When Ariana Grande’s microphone started playing up mid-set, she Laughed off the situation and told the audience, “At least now you know I’m not tracked (miming).”

Shortly after, fans accused Grande of taking a shot at Gomez, who was accused of lip-syncing online. This prompted Grande to defend her comment on Twitter, insisting it was not a jibe aimed at Selena Gomez. At the time, she wrote, “I was just cracking a joke cause (sic) my mic was off. Everyone had tech (sic) difficulties. Sorry if it was taken the wrong way; it wasn’t my intention!”

Grande insisted she didn’t witness Gomez’s performance, adding, “Ohhh Jesus. I wasn’t throwing shade AT ALL. I didn’t even see anyone else’s set. I was sick backstage, that’s why I didn’t even do the carpet.”

Meanwhile, HuffPost later reported that a source at the Jingle Ball confirmed that Selena Gomez did not lip-sync. Gomez’s frustrations reportedly stemmed from her ear-piece not working on stage.

