General Hospital actress Nancy Lee Grahn wasn’t a fan of Viola Davis’ 2015. Keeping with the new age tradition, she went to Twitter to bash the actress after the How to Get Away With Murder star’s historic Emmy win.

In 2015, Viola Davis won her first ever Emmy for an African-American woman in the lead actress in a drama category for How to Get Away With Murder. At the time, Davis noted, “The only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is simply opportunity. You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there. So here’s to all the writers, the awesome people — people who have redefined what it means to be beautiful, to be sexy, to be a leading woman, to be black.”

General Hospital actress Nancy Lee Grahn didn’t agree with Davis’ poignant speech and blasted the actress, first writing, “I wish I loved #ViolaDavis Speech, but I thought she should have let @shondarhimes write it.”

In a follow-up tweet, Grahn added, “Viola Davis winning lead actress Emmys is historic. My upset is that acting awards don’t fix racial injustice. As an actor, I see how irrelevant we are. ” “

Grahn then went on to infer Davis was an “elite” actress who had never experienced discrimination in the industry. She tweeted, “I think she’s the bee’s knees, but she’s an elite of TV performers. Brilliant as she is. She has never been discriminated against.”

As the Twitterverse erupted with outrage over the tweets, Grahn doubled down on her criticism writing, saying she wished she had the opportunity to play Davis’ roles. The General Hospital actress Nancy Lee Grahn wrote, “Try being any woman on TV. Wish she’d brought every woman in the picture. I wish I’d had the opportunity to play roles she has got.”

As netizens continued to bash Nancy Lee Grahn, with many saying her comments were racist, The General star apologized for her tweets.

