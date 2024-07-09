Is Julia Fox A Lesbian? Actress Seemingly Comes Out In Viral TikTok Video

Sorry, boys, but Julia Fox might just be out of your league now. The actress has seemingly come out as a lesbian in a TikTok video, which is now going viral on the platform and has garnered hundreds of comments.

While Julia Fox had earlier hinted at her sexuality in an interview in 2022, it does come as a surprise to many as she was previously married to Peter Artemiev and later had an affair with Kanye West.

Julia Fox Says She is a Lesbian in TikTok Video

Fox posted a video on TikTok on July 8th in response to a viral trend. The original video was posted by user @emgwaciedawgie, who said, “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him.’” Fox stitched the video with her own response and said, “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again.”

The 34-year-old actress did not post any caption with the video, but fans are now certain that Fox has indeed come out as a lesbian. The video was flooded with comments from fans, who called her an ‘icon’ and a ‘queen’ for being true to herself.

Fox Hinted at Her Sexuality in a 2022 Interview

In an interview with Ziwe in 2022, the host asked Fox if she had ever tried dating women, to which the actress replied, “I, like, have been thinking about it a lot recently,” adding, “Because I do think I have a gay bone, and I need to explore that a little bit more. Like, maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them.”

Fox was married to pilot Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2022 and shares a three-year-old son, Valentino, with him. In 2022, she made headlines for her fling with Kanye West; however, the actress later revealed that their relationship was not at all sexual. In May this year, Fox disclosed that she had been celibate for 2.5 years, as she thinks “nothing good comes from having sex.”

