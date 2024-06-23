Julia Fox is a model and actress best known for her 2019 film Uncut Gems. She is an influential personality on social media and was a Playboy model before becoming a top model. Before becoming a top model, Fox was reportedly a part of the adult industry, and she opened up about it in an interview a few years back. Keep scrolling for more.

Recently, Fox claimed to have been celibate for two and a half years, and for the unversed, she briefly dated Kanye West. Julia sounded very revolting while speaking of Kanye in an interview. After going out with the Donda rapper, the actress decided not to date anyone who was always in the public eye.

Julia Fox started her career as a designer and launched a women’s knitwear luxe line with her friend. In 2015, she posed for Playboy’s last n*de edition. Fox has also published a few books. Once, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fox opened up about her first jobs, which included working at a shoe store to ice cream and pastry shops. But interestingly, she also worked in the adult industry once.

The Uncut Gems star recalled, “I worked at a shoe store on 86th Street called Orva in the hosiery department because nobody went there. That’s where they put me because I was too incapable of doing anything.” Julia Fox continued, “Then I worked in an ice cream shop and a pastry shop. Then I got into the s*x industry, doing S&M stuff.”

Julia Fox explained, “I heard about another girl who was doing it and that there was no s*x or n*dity. It was role-playing.” While speaking to Interview, Julia added, “I really love to be the director, the person in charge, making my fantasy come to life. But if I love someone else’s fantasy, I’ll definitely help them bring theirs to life, too.”

On the professional front, Julia Fox was last seen in 2024’s Presence, an American psychological thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Selena Gomez Moved On With 6-Years-Younger Jaden Smith After Breakup With Justin Bieber But The Romance Ended Even Before It Started?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News