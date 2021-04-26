Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is an avid social media user, last week took to social media to inform fans that he has symptoms of Covid-19 and he is currently at home quarantine. The filmmaker is now giving an update on his health. Scroll down to know more.

Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and wrote, “Looks like I’ve also got the virus. Throat, fever and other mild symptoms. Awaiting tests but treatment has begun. Will fight the damn virus.” After he tweeted, scores of celebrities and netizens expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery.

Now during a conversation with SpotboyE, Hansal Mehta revealed that he is gradually recovering from the virus. He said, “It is my fifth day. I have my off and on moments. At times I feel I am completely okay. So I pace the room, open the window lookout for a while. But then I get so tired I fall into a deep sleep. I sleep throughout the day, so I am unable to sleep at night. I watch a lot of films.”

However, his family members have tested negative for Covid. His son Pallava who suffers from Downs Syndrome had to be hospitalised. His driver too had to be hospitalised along with Pallava. He said, “So Pallava didn’t have to be alone. I’d say that was providential. The worst thing about this Covid virus is that when it gets you, you are on your own. The thought of my son Pallava being alone in the hospital scared the hell out of me.”

When Hansal Mehta was asked how he and his family got infected by the coronavirus. He said, “I was with my family in Lonavla when I felt uneasy. I told my wife we should head back to Mumbai and get ourselves tested. That’s how we came to know that my wife, daughter, son were all infected. It’s a horrible time for everyone. Let’s hope and pray it will end soon.”

As the filmmaker is watching a lot of films during his quarantine period, Mehta said Steven Soderbergh’s film Contagion, which was released in 2011, warned us of a deadly global virus. He said, “We were warned. Contagion was a film based on rigorous research. It was not just a film. It was a warning for what was to come. No one took it seriously. They thought it was just another disaster-survival drama that Hollywood specializes in.”

