It’s Monday again, and probably you are back to your couch, or wherever you work from. The mailbox waits for you; your boss seems to have planned a long week ahead already. But before you open any of those tabs, how about you switch on some music, and play some tracks that I suggest you. And the artist I am focusing this week on is Arijit Singh and his underrated songs that deserve much more attention than they already have.

Advertisement

Okay, before you come at me, saying I shouldn’t be recommending emotional songs right at the beginning of the day. I am not doing that. Arijit Singh is a man of ballads, and sadly only known as ‘the heart-breaking crooner’ as per gen Z. The artist in his illustrious career has sung varied songs, and his range is amusing. Be it him triggering our sense with his voice in Phir Mohabbat, or making us dance with Dilli Wali Girlfriend; he can do it all.

Advertisement

But there have been some songs that the singer sang with all his heart but never really reach far and wide. So today, as we get into a new week, I list down some underrated feel good Arijit Singh numbers. Also, it was his birthday yesterday, so maybe a belated birthday post, multipurpose!

Phire Faqeera

Pagglait will forever be a special album in Arijit Singh’s life. The singer turned composer for the first time and showed the world that he can do this too. Composing songs that don’t stereotypically follow a beat skeleton has been AR Rahman’s specialty. Now add Arijit to the list. A track that is free, wild and untamed in all senses, sung by Rajakumari, Amrita Singh, and Arijit is a winner, but not a recognized one. Listen to this gem of a song penned by Nilesh Mishra.

Gulon Mein Rang Bhare

Gulon Mein is already is a cult classic sing that feels like a fresh bloom of roses and the air carrying that mild fragrance to you. When Vishal Bharadwaj decided to make Arijit Singh sing his version of the song in Haider, magic was bound to happen, and it did. The album is quite underrated in a way, but this particular song was buried under the rest and needs to be brought up again. Do it, you comrade!

Aahista

Everything about Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu is clearly underrated. This is one of those albums that define the film most immaculately. You know what level of mastery you are about to get in when Niladri Kumar begins playing his notes. Add to that Arijit Singh and Gandhi singing the most delicate of the lines by Irshad Kamil that signify falling in love slowly. Aahista is a song that will calm your senses down and prepare you for the week.

Naina Banjare

I guess whenever Vishal Bharadwaj decides to make Arijit Singh sing, he brings ahead the most peaceful of his creations. Refer to Khul Kabhi To, or Gulon Mein if you don’t agree. Pathaaka’s Naina Banjare kicks in when the two sisters begin falling in love. There is innocence to it, and the song signifies the same. Penned by Gulzar, are we even looking for a better combo now?

Aaj Se Teri

Apart from everything, Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor’s Padman stood for and gave us, Aaj Se Teri will be the most precious thing. The song has Arijit Singh singing a love letter and it touches every heart. Not just Kausar Munir’s simple but soothing lyrics, but Amit Trivedi’s heartland touch manages to elevate this beautiful number ten notches higher. You need to listen to it now!

Tell us which song did you like the most and if you have any additions to the list in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Dilip Joshi Replied “Sharam Nahi Aati…” To The People Screaming ‘Babita, Babita’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube