Arijit Singh is a great singer who has made us laugh, cry and even groove to his melodious and heart-touching songs. The singer, who turns a year older today, is praised for his professional achievements, but very little is known about his private life as he usually stays tight-lipped. The artist doesn’t share a lot about what happens in his personal life, and hence we decided to tell you about this pretty unknown detail about him.

Advertisement

The singer, who has been a part of the Bollywood music industry since 2011, has been married twice. Yes, the Phir Mohabbat singer has tied the knot on two occasions, but the first one, unfortunately, didn’t even make it to its first anniversary. Read on to know more about Arijit and his marriages below.

Advertisement

A 2013 DNA article had reported that Arijit Singh tied the knot with one of his co-contestants of a music show. Singh and his first wife, musician Koel Singh, met while participating in a reality music series. The two fell in love and soon decided to take the plunge. However, their union didn’t last long and ended in less than a year. Within months of taking their vows, Arijit and Koel got divorced for reasons still unknown. He is a private person, so we doubt we will ever know the reason for the same.

While this marriage ended in divorce, it didn’t stop Arijit Singh from finding love and getting hitched again. In 2014, the Dilliwaali Girlfriend singer married his childhood friend Koel Roy in a private ceremony at Tarapeeth temple, West Bengal.

The couple, who are still blissfully happy, are parents to two toddlers whose names and ages are not exact in public knowledge.

Did you know about this aspect from the Channa Mereya singer’s life?

Must Read: Neetu Kapoor Is The New Cat-Mom As She’s Taking Care Of Alia Bhatt’s Persian Paw-Friend Edward



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube