You know who does the best crossovers? Netflix, duh! Their latest crossover between the show You and his main character Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Jab We Met’s Geet Dhillon (Kareena Kapoor Khan). And trust us, this is the best thing you’ll see on the internet today, no kidding!

Advertisement

Jab We Met was released back in 2007 and stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena, Tarun Arora and Saumya Tandon in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

This film let alone changed the whole trajectory of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s acting career and is one the most iconic characters played by the actress. Netflix India too to their Instagram handles to share a crossover between Geet Dhillon and Joe Goldberg with a caption that read, “Only the Sikhni of Bhatinda could terrify Joe”.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Haha! We just can’t stop laughing looking at Kareena Kapoor Khan abusing Penn Badgley in the video. The crossover is hilarious!

A user commented on the video and wrote, “I just want to appreciate the social media team of Netflix India. The content is amazing, super relatable and very well sorted. I want to work with you, please hire me. Lots of love”.

Another user reacted to the video and wrote, “I bet she should cross jeo’s eyes in book shop and then let’s see what she does too Goldberg’s life”.

Take a look at some more reactions from Joe Goldberg and Geet Dhillon’s crossover video:

“MAKE ONE WITH THE PROFESSOR PLEASE.”

“Never seen him THIS terrified!!!”

“geet ka crazy is way better than joe ka crazyyy@netflix_in”

“How do I unsee this, the scene will never be the same again”

“Joe will be like – I will find you GEET”

If this ever happens, who do you think will win the argument? – You’s Joe Goldberg or Jab We Met’s Geet Dhillon?

For more crossover content, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Dia Mirza Revealed How Salman Khan Saved Her Mother’s Life By Rushing Her To The Hospital In 15 Minutes



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube