You Season 2 Review: Go, Take A Dive In Joe’s Deep Dark World, But Come Out Of It Before It’s Too Late

You Season 2 Review: Star Cast: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Jenna Ortega, James Scully, Carmela Zumbado, Ambyr Childers, Elizabeth Lail

Developed By: Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble

Streaming On: Netflix

You Season 2 Review: What’s It About? & How’s The Screenplay?

After Candace comes back Joe’s life to seek revenge, he immediately leaves New York and goes to Los Angeles and roots for ‘A Fresh Start’. He changes his name. Now he is Will Bettleheim. Finds new love in Love Quinn and new family in her brother Forty Quinn and starts working at their bakery only.

Joe Goldberg aka Will Bettleheim has huge baggage of past on his mind now and he wants to change himself completely. To make the necessary changes in his life, he does everything possible but how easy or difficult it is to get out of the dark world once you are sucked in in? Or is it possible?

Watch out You Season 2 to know about that.

The first season of You was loved by the audience for its unique style of presenting the dark side of a man. His creepy yet charming personality looted the audience especially girls’ hearts even though they didn’t want it to be the case. A serial killer, a stalker who has wild senses and absolutely no control over them. When killing someone he doesn’t think he is doing a sin, he convinces himself to think that he is helping his loved one instead. Now that’s something really hard-hitting. How will a person realise that he is doing wrong if he has convinced himself for it with all the heart? Before killing someone he has killed his soul and that’s scary to the core.

In season 2, things get creepier. As Joe, now Will tries to lead a more peaceful and better life, he faces bigger challenges. While trying to make a better future and making peace with the past, there come several situations which will make you hit the pause button and close your eyes, because what are you even watching? Also, the show keeps you hooked and provides you an edge of the seat thrill which makes this 10-episode show worth a binge-watch. Although season 2 seems a little slower compared to the first one that doesn’t turn out to be a major issue.

But watch out the show for its mind fu**ing finale! Don’t miss the last two episodes of the show for anything as they hold most of the juice. It’s unpredictable and shocking to the core.

You Season 2 Review: How Are The Performances?

Penn Badgley lives the character of Joe aka Will. He gets into the skin of the character so much so that it’s impossible to think that Penn and Joe are not the same people. Performing a layered and complex character like this is no child’s play and Penn has done it so effortlessly.

Victoria Pedretti who was last seen in The Haunting of Hill House looks gorgeous and performs very well. She is a natural actor and makes her character of Love Quinn believable.

James Scully as Forty Quinn is effortless. He does his job beautifully and leaves an impression.

Jenna Ortega & Carmela Zumbado are good too. Ambyr Childers as Candace makes the screen look magical. Elizabeth Lail is there too for a small interval as Will keeps on hallucinating her. Basically, American shows have a typical way of keeping their dead characters alive. Someone has to suffer hallucination issues after a person dies and the latter must come in former’s thoughts. After 13 Reasons Why, I’ve seen the same thing in this one as well and have understood why Ekta Kapoor has a thing of bringing back dead people in her serials like anything.

Overall, You Season 2 is a must-watch if you loved the first season. if you haven’t seen the first one yet, make sure you start from there. Go, take a dive in the deep dark world of Joe but make sure you come out before it’s too late.

Rating: 3.5/5

