You might know him as Dan Humphrey from the teen drama series Gossip Girl, but now he rules hearts as Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s drama series You. Penn Badgley plays Goldberg in the series, which is ready for its final installment in 2024. The series has four seasons streaming on Netflix and follows the obsessive story of Joe, a bookstore manager who falls in love with a writer played by Elizabeth Lail.

This obsessive love turns scarier with every season as Joe changes identities to start afresh, and fans are excited about the final season. Badgley has accumulated a lot of money playing these major roles in his career.

The 37-year-old actor, who dated Blake Lively while they starred together in Gossip Girl, is now happily married with two kids and enjoys a net worth of around $5 million. However, this whopping amount has been accumulated through a lot of hard work over the years.

Penn Badgley’s Salary For Gossip Girl

The show starring Blake Lively starred Penn as an outcast student, Dan Humphrey. He was initially paid $40K per episode for the show, which aired from 2007 to 2012. While his salary has not been reported for the initial years, he later earned $40K from season 3 onwards. For seasons 5 and 6, he was paid almost $60K.

Penn Badgley’s Salary For ‘You’

The actor bagged the lead role of Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s thriller series You, which is all set to pull down the curtain with the final season 5. However, when the show started, Penn was paid almost $55K per episode. He earned $1.1 million in total for the first three seasons of the show.

Penn Badgley’s Salary Hike With You Season 3 & 4

The actor’s salary grew by a margin, and he was paid $125K – $145K for the 20 episodes of seasons 3 and 4. However, the number varies according to various sources, but he earned almost $2.5 million with You Season 3, and You Season 4, which was released in 2023.

Growth From Gossip Girls To You

In between the two shows, the actor’s salary has reportedly taken a high jump of almost 256%, and the actor is earning 3.5 times what he used to earn with Blake Lively’s show.

Penn Badgley will next be seen in You Season 5, which will drop in 2024. And he will definitely add some more millions to his $5 million net worth.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Home Alone: Macaulay Culkin’s 1500% Profit Making (1990) Film To Home Sweet Home Alone (2021): Ranked IMDb Ratings, Where To Watch Them & Total Watching Hours You Need!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News