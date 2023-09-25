Who doesn’t know about the epic love story of the Gossip Girl co-stars Penn Badgley and Blake Lively? The popular Hollywood actors’ love story brewed on the sets of Gossip Girl and even broke up before the series could end, complicating their situation. And once, the You actor claimed who was his best and worst onscreen kiss, and well, there’s no point in guessing who that could be. Scroll ahead to read his reasons.

For the unversed, after breaking up with Penn, Blake Lively went ahead to date another Hollywood A-lister, Ryan Reynolds. They even exchanged vows after a while, and now they prove to be the most beautiful married couple that we have seen so far.

Back in 2015, when Penn Badgley had appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he had opened up about his best onscreen kiss so far. He named his ex-girlfriend Blake Lively and said, “I’ll say Blake [was the best] because we actually had a relationship at the time.”

When Andy Cohen asked about the worst onscreen kiss, Penn Badgley revealed, “Maybe Blake after we broke up. We were consummately professional, to be honest. I think we should both pat ourselves on the back for getting through it. You know, anything is complicated in that way, but we handled it.”

For the unversed, before Gossip Girl could finish filming, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding in 2012, and when Penn was asked to give his reaction to the same, the actor told E! News that he was ‘happy’ to know the news and added, “That’s great.”

On the work front, Penn Badgley was last seen in the psycho-thriller series You on Netflix, for which he received a lot of appreciation.

What do you have to say about Penn’s reasons to name Blake Lively for his best and worst onscreen kiss? Let us know.

