Mariah Carey is one of the most renowned American singers with a Guinness Book record for a five-octave vocal range and is referred to as ‘Songbird Supreme’ in the records, but even a person like her can display boorish behaviours at times like when she had no idea what an electricity bill was. Yes, you read that right! The clip from her throwback interview has been once again going viral on social media platforms; stick to the end of the article to get the deets!

Mariah is a legend in the world of music and has five Grammy Awards to her name and an illustrious musical career. She reportedly earns over $2 million in a year in royalties, but still, that is no excuse for one not knowing what an electricity bill is or how the system bill payment works.

In 2009, Mariah Carey sat for an interview on a Channel 4 show where the host asked the Touch My Body singer about her “to-do-list”, and while being on the topic, the host said, “Mine is usually ‘Buy eggs’…’ Pay bill’,” explaining his list which caught Carey by surprise as she asks, “Bill..Bill who?” The host responds, “Bill…like a bill. Like electricity.” Carey, still not grasping the idea of bills, said, “Oh, you have to pay for that?”

The host savagely hits back with, “Yeah, I don’t get it for free!” While one would imagine that Mariah Carey can’t make it any worse than this, she says, “In America, we get it for free.” It ended with the host saying, “You do; maybe you just don’t feel like the money’s coming out of your account.”

The snippet from the throwback interview has been going viral on Instagram and has been posted by mclegend18. The netizens, however, have divided opinions on the viral clip; some think that she was joking around with the host as she grew up in America and that too with her single mother; hence, she knew what bills are, while a few of the netizens have a difference in opinions.

One fan wrote, “I can’t believe some of y’all don’t understand sarcasm”

Another wrote, “She’s clearly mocking him”

A third one said, “She plays the role well folks”

Followed by one saying, “Because someone can sing and perform does not mean they have common sense or smart”, “Elites get free energy. Completely different energy system,” “She looks stoned and i’m here for it “, and “Rich ppl syndrome”.

Another wrote, “Aww to be so stupidly rich and ignorant of the daily struggles”

A few commented that the clip has been edited and Mariah Carey actually didn’t say these things; see the video for yourself along with the reactions to it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☁️ (@mclegend18)

