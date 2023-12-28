Netflix offers its subscribers a plethora of content, which can be overwhelming for some people. It is good that the streaming platform brings out its weekly list of Top-10 Most-Watched Web Series, as it helps many see some fantastic content. Today, we have brought you the list of shows ruling the chart, including My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1, The Crown: Season 6, and other popular shows.

Trevor Noah: Where Was I makes an impressive entry in the list, while most of the shows were there last week. The chart tallies the data from December 18th to 24th. Scroll below to know more.

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1 and The Crown Season 6 have kept their spots intact since last in the first and second position, respectively. However, Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1 has dropped very low on Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Watched Web Series list.

Here is the complete list of the Most-Watched Web Series on Netflix:

1. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1 remains on the top spot, having been watched for 57.9 million hours. The series has received 7.6 million views. Check out our review of the teen drama here.

2. The Crown: Season 6

It is one of the most popular web series on Netflix, which began in 2016. After six seasons, The Crown finally ended, leaving its fans upset. The Crown: Season 6 is a series depicting the life of Queen Elizabeth II. It has been watched for 50 million hours and has 5.7 million views.

3. Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Trevor Noah: Where Was I is about the comedian’s recollections of his amusing travels across the globe, including different national anthems and foreign cultural norms. The series debuted on Netflix’s Top-10 Most-watched Web Series list with an impressive 3.8 million views and 4.3 million hours of the show being watched by fans.

4. Obliterated: Season 1

Obliterated: Season 1 slipped to the fourth place from its third spot. The fans have seen the American action drama for 22.2 million hours and have 3.2 million views.

5. Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

The series about transforming old cars into new and improved ones turns out to be one the most binge-worthy shows on Netflix. The series’s fifth season has been watched for 13.9 million hours and has a staggering 2.6 million views.

6. World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1

World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1 has been on the weekly top-10 list for the third time. It is about the Second World War but in more depth. The series has been watched for 12.2 million hours and has 2.5 million views.

7. CoComelon Lane: Season 1

CoComelon Lane: Season 1 is on the Netflix Top-10 Most-Watched Web Series list for the fifth time. The series seems to have clicked with the younger audience, and with 1.6 million views, the fans have watched it for 6.4 million hours.

8. Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Now, this first-timer is a unique entry on the list. It is just firewood crackling in the fireplace for about an hour. This is a holiday-inspired show that makes viewers experience the warmth of the holiday season. People like the Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home, as it has received 1.5 million views and has been played for 15 million hours.

9. Young Sheldon: Season 1

The story of Young Sheldon Cooper never fails to bring a smile to people’s faces. The pilot season of The Big Bang Theory spin-off is at the second last spot on Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Watched Web Series with 1.5 million views. The fans have enjoyed the series for 10.7 million hours.

10. Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1 had a drastic fall and is now at last on this week’s list. It was at #5 last week. The series, inspired by the Korean Drama Squid Game, has 1.5 million views and has been watched for 12 million hours.

Which series will be in next week’s list of Top-10 Most-Watched Web Series of Netflix; to find out, watch this space.

