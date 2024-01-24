American Nightmare Season 1 is ruling the Top 10 Most Watched Web Series list of Netflix with maximum views. The fresh new list for the days from January 15-24 is here, and it is balanced with some old entries and a few new series on it. The teen drama My Life with the Walter Boys: Season 1 has been hanging in there for several weeks, and it looks like viewers are still not getting enough of it.

Each week, Netflix brings out this list, which accounts for the number of hours the users have watched the shows and the total views they garnered. Keep scrolling to find out which shows have made it to this week’s Global Top 10.

From Yellowstone Season 1 & 2 to American Nightmare: Season 1, the users have liked the series, which earned them spots on the list. If you are looking for some recommendations, look no further than this list of Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched Web Series list.

Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched Web Series (January 15-January 21)

1. American Nightmare: Season 1

The true crime docuseries has grabbed the #1 spot with 21.4 million views, and Netflix subscribers have watched 48.1 million hours of this nail-biting show.

2. Fool Me Once: Limited Series

Fool Me Once: Limited Series was at #1 last week but has dropped one position below. It has been watched for 71.7 million hours and has 11.2 million views.

3. Boy Swallows Universe: Limited Series

Boy Swallows Universe: Limited Series jumped two spots from its #5 position last week. The series has garnered 4 million views and has been watched for 27.2 million hours.

4. Yellowstone: Season 1

This Kevin Costner-led drama is a very popular series that began in 2018. Yellowstone: Season 1 has earned the spot on Netflix’s Top-10 Most Watched Web Series list with 3.7 million views. It has been watched for 27.6 million hours.

5. The Brothers Sun: Season 1

The Brothers Sun: Season 1 is another recurring series on this list. This week, it has been watched for 19.7 million hours and has 2.7 million views.

6. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1 has been on the list for seven weeks, and this week, it has been watched for 16.1 million hours. The series has earned 2.1 million views.

7. The Stranger: Limited Series

The Stranger: Limited Series, in its first week on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched Web Series list with 2 million views, has been watched for 12.2 million hours.

8. Sonic Prime: Season 3

Sonic Prime: Season 3 debuted on the list last week at the last position but managed to climb up two spots with 1.8 million views. The users have watched the series for 5.1 million hours.

9. Yellowstone: Season 2

Yellowstone: Season 2 is also on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched Web Series list with 1.7 million views, and the fans have enjoyed 13.2 million hours of this spectacular show.

10. Loudermilk: Season 1

The comedy-drama Loudermilk: Season 1 is now available on Netflix, and the viewers have enjoyed 8 million hours of it. The series earned the #10 spot on this list with 1.7 million views.

