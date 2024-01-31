Sofia Vergara is not only good at comedy but also in gritty, hard-hitting drama, and she proved it with her performance in the Netflix series Griselda. The show premiered on the streaming platform last week and has been liked by the viewers so much that it is at the #1 position on the platform’s Weekly Top 10 TV Shows list.

The series is inspired by the real-life events of the Colombian drug mafia Griselda Blanco. Blanco reportedly ran a cocaine cartel in Miami in the 1980s. Vergara rose to fame after appearing as Gloria Pritchett in the American sitcom Modern Family.

Sofia Vergara is widely appreciated for one of her career-best performances in Griselda. The series has received an 88% rating on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, and the Average Audience Score stands at 77%. It is on the list of Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows of the week (January 22-28) with maximum views. Check out the rest of the shows below.

List of Netflix’s Top 10 Top 10 TV Shows (Jan 22-28) –

1. Griselda: Limited Series

Sofia Vergara-led Griselda: Limited Series has been watched for 113.8 million hours and is ruling the chart with a whopping 20.6 million views. You can check out our review of the Netflix show here.

2. American Nightmare: Season 1

American Nightmare: Season 1 hogged the top spot, and now it is one place below with 13 million views. Netflix subscribers have watched 29.3 million hours of the series.

3. Fool Me Once: Limited Series

It has been on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched Web Series list for the fourth time. Fool Me Once: Limited Series has 7.6 million views, and viewers have sat through 48.8 million hours of the show.

4. Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 is a first-timer on the list, and it’s here with 3 million views. The show has been watched for 15.5 million hours.

5. Yellowstone: Season 1

Yellowstone: Season 1 is continuing its run on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched Web Series’ list for the second week with 2 million views. It has been watched for 14.7 million hours.

6. The Brothers Sun: Season 1

The Brothers Sun: Season 1, starring Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, is on the list for the fourth time. The subscribers have invested 14.2 million hours on the series, earning it 1.9 million views.

7. Boy Swallows Universe: Limited Series

Boy Swallows Universe: Limited Series, with 1.7 million views, is in the seventh position on this list, and people have watched it for 11.6 million hours.

8. Yellowstone: Season 2

The second season of the widely appreciated Yellowstone series has earned 1.7 million views, with 11.6 million hours of it watched by Netflix users.

9. Masters of the Universe: Revolution: Season 1

Everyone’s favorite He-Man and Skeletor! This time, it is technology versus magic and an epic battle for the heart of Eternia. The series is on the list of Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched Web Series with 1.5 million views and has been watched for 3.4 million hours.

10. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1

After being in the top spots for several weeks, the series is now at the last position with 1.5 million views. The subscribers have watched 11.5 million hours of it.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Marvel’s Fantastic Four: Potential Cast, Writers, Release Date & Everything Else We Know About This MCU Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News